Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up to $16.84

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $18.01. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 2,040 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 289.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 563,580 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 166.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 436,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 272,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

