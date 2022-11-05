RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.47. RPT Realty shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 5,112 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

RPT Realty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $851.95 million, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

