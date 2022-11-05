Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Shares Gap Up to $156.95

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $156.95, but opened at $164.80. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $161.18, with a volume of 3,286 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

