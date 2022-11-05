Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.96. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 3,486 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 1,815.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 65.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $27,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

