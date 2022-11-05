Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.81

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.81 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 1193481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.89.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.214082 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.