Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $91.97

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.97, but opened at $96.89. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 9,941 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

