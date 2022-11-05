NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $11.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NerdWallet shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 12,806 shares.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $48,990. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in NerdWallet by 64.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NerdWallet by 137.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in NerdWallet during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $125.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.