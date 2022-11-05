CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $135.56

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.56, but opened at $148.63. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $141.31, with a volume of 5,248 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.53 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
