Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $34.26

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $35.63. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $35.10, with a volume of 1,168 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.19.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

