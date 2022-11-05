ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.64

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.64, but opened at $10.25. ING Groep shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 177,229 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 447,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.