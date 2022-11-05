Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $67.05

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.05, but opened at $70.21. Crocs shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 50,390 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.
Crocs Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.
Insider Transactions at Crocs
In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crocs
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Crocs by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Crocs by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.