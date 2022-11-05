Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Gap Up to $67.05

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $67.05, but opened at $70.21. Crocs shares last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 50,390 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Crocs by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 37,697 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,060,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Crocs by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

