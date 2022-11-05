Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.58

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$52.58 and last traded at C$52.60, with a volume of 45575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$54.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGT shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.761 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

