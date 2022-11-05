MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.75. MBIA shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 3,819 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MBIA by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MBIA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after buying an additional 65,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

