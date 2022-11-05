1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.54. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 7,376 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLWS. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,820,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,641,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 638,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 243,298 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.66.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

(Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.