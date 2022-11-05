Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.88. Vimeo shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 70,044 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Vimeo to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $644.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 549.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.