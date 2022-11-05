iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,270 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 284,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 122,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4,112.5% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 911,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 890,235 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 217.7% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 811,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 555,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

