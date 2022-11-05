AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,606 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Water ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $18,435,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,084,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,064,000.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.43. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

