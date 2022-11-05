AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.12. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

