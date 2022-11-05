Warren S. Thaler Purchases 1,050 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,802,000 after buying an additional 630,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,277 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $591,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,872 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

