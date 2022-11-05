Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.3% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 15,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 84.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 41.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE ECL opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average of $159.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.41.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

