Scotiabank Lowers First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCXXF. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.14.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

