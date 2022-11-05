Jacqueline P. Canney Sells 478 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $361.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 365.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $702.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ServiceNow

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

