Thomas M. Ross Sells 23,429 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.

MaxCyte Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $76,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

