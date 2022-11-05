Thomas M. Ross Sells 23,429 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.
MaxCyte Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.96 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.
Institutional Trading of MaxCyte
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the second quarter valued at $76,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in MaxCyte in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on MaxCyte from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.