Assetmark Inc. Acquires 486 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,080,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $153,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,193,902 shares of company stock valued at $42,377,274. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.