First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

