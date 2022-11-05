AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,018 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,893,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,518,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,770,000 after purchasing an additional 157,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.