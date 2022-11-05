Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 470.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

