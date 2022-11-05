Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

California Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of CRC opened at $48.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.27. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.