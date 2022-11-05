Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Illumina by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Illumina by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Illumina by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $224.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,738.71 and a beta of 1.17. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.