Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

