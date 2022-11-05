abrdn plc Buys 12,333 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

abrdn plc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

