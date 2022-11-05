Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 368.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,139 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 21.3% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.