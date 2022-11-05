abrdn plc Has $9.13 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.