abrdn plc Has $8.99 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,388.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 165,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,281,000 after buying an additional 153,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,419,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,397.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,569.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,468.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

