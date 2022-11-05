abrdn plc Purchases 132 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

abrdn plc increased its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.12% of Cable One worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its position in Cable One by 105.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cable One by 7.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,225.00 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,225.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,775. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cable One Stock Down 14.8 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $683.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.84 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $921.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1,158.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Cable One Company Profile



Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

