abrdn plc Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

abrdn plc decreased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,131 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,673,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,633 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,498,000 after acquiring an additional 330,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on CUZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

