Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $188.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,033 shares of company stock worth $5,968,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

