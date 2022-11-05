Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $244.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 789.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

