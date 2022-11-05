abrdn plc Purchases 30,399 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

abrdn plc raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,399 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Mosaic worth $8,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.



