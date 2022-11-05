Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,598 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

