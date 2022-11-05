abrdn plc Purchases 188,231 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 400,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,231 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NIO were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NIO by 65.8% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in NIO by 47.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in NIO by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.02.

NIO Stock Up 17.5 %

NYSE NIO opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.