Raymond James Increases Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $55.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Parsons stock opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Parsons has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,028 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parsons during the second quarter worth about $14,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

