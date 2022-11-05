Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $135.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NBIX stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $125.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

