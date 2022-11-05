Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.
PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.
Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %
PFE stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
