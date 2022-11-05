Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $700,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.