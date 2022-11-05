Raymond James Lowers Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $50.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Rapid7 Stock Down 4.9 %

RPD stock opened at $28.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.65. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $142.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

