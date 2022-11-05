The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $108.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 263.54% and a negative return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock worth $3,383,025. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $42,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

