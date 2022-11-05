Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.
Lincoln National Price Performance
LNC stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
