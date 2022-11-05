Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LNC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $34.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.