DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $61,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

