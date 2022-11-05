Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 566.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

